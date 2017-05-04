Connecting miles of smiles along US20 - Wednesday, 26 April 2017
If Sal Strom and Lynn Moyers have their way, they will turn U.S. Highway 20 into a kaleidoscope of color during the month of May. The creative King City duo are embarking on an odyssey that will connect the entire length of US20 between Boston, Mass., and Newport, Ore., using hundreds of necklaces made with colorful safety pins, and yards and yards ... (more)
