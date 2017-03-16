Study: warm ocean hurts salmon in U.S...

Study: warm ocean hurts salmon in U.S. Pacific Northwest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Xinhuanet

A new study suggests that anomalous ocean conditions two years ago, which led to the lack of food for juvenile Chinook salmon, may have resulted in significant mortality that will show in their return this year to the Columbia River. Pacific Decadal Oscillation values, which reflect warm and cold sea surface temperatures, suggest 2015 was one of the warmest nearshore oceans encountered by migrating Chinook salmon dating back to at least 1900.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for H or possibly plain pill, get back ... (May '16) Dec '16 Beautiful Chaos 2
rape (May '16) May '16 I know right 2
News Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16) Apr '16 M Lee 1
Attention: Local Writers (Jun '15) Jun '15 Leta McCurry 1
the world's most spectacular young voice at thi... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Anonymous 2
News Corvallis bank robbery suspect arrested (Jan '08) May '15 Newport Oregon 4
News Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08) Mar '15 motowndowntown 12
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC