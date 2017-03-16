Study: warm ocean hurts salmon in U.S. Pacific Northwest
A new study suggests that anomalous ocean conditions two years ago, which led to the lack of food for juvenile Chinook salmon, may have resulted in significant mortality that will show in their return this year to the Columbia River. Pacific Decadal Oscillation values, which reflect warm and cold sea surface temperatures, suggest 2015 was one of the warmest nearshore oceans encountered by migrating Chinook salmon dating back to at least 1900.
