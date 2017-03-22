Researchers: Columbia spring chinook ...

Researchers: Columbia spring chinook forecast might be too high

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

Fisheries managers have been predicting a slightly below-average run of spring chinook salmon on the Columbia River this year, but a newly published suggests that it may be worse. According to researchers from Oregon State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, ocean conditions were historically bad in the spring of 2015, when migrating yearling fish that will comprise the bulk of this spring's adult chinook salmon run first went out to sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for H or possibly plain pill, get back ... (May '16) Dec '16 Beautiful Chaos 2
rape (May '16) May '16 I know right 2
News Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16) Apr '16 M Lee 1
Attention: Local Writers (Jun '15) Jun '15 Leta McCurry 1
the world's most spectacular young voice at thi... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Anonymous 2
News Corvallis bank robbery suspect arrested (Jan '08) May '15 Newport Oregon 4
News Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08) Mar '15 motowndowntown 12
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC