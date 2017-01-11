Snow day leads to million-dollar win for Oregon man
Joemel Panisa, of Logsden near the Oregon coast, spent one of Oregon's wintry days this month cleaning out his office. While cleaning, he found a Mega Millions ticket he bought on Jan. 13, 2016.
