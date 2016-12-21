Energy Department Announces Investmen...

Energy Department Announces Investment in Wave Energy Test Facility

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Holtville Tribune

The Energy Department today announced the award of up to $40 million, subject to appropriations, to design, permit, and construct an open-water, grid-connected national wave energy testing facility. The facility will be constructed in Newport, Oregon, by the Northwest National Marine Renewable Energy Center at Oregon State University and will support innovations in wave energy technologies capable of harnessing the significant wave energy resources along United States coastlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Holtville Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for H or possibly plain pill, get back ... (May '16) Dec 21 Beautiful Chaos 2
rape (May '16) May '16 I know right 2
News Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16) Apr '16 M Lee 1
Attention: Local Writers (Jun '15) Jun '15 Leta McCurry 1
the world's most spectacular young voice at thi... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Anonymous 2
News Corvallis bank robbery suspect arrested (Jan '08) May '15 Newport Oregon 4
News Boat, fish found in Oregon likely from Japan ts... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Shirvell s Shrivel 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Newport, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,011

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC