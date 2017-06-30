UH football player seriously injured ...

UH football player seriously injured after diving off Waikiki wall

Sources say Kalepo Naotala was injured after he jumped head first off the Kapahulu wall around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The 19-year-old incoming freshman is from Newport News Va.

