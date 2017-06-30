Stop
Little-known Virginia law prohibits a right turn on red arrows By Diana McFarland Managing editor Who knew that turning right when the arrow is red is a traffic violation in Virginia? Apparently, a lot of motorists don't know, maybe even a majority.
