Police: Man Arrested Following Fight at YMCA
A Virginia man who authorities say got into a physical argument with a 73-year-old man has been arrested. The Daily Press of Newport News reports 27-year-old Derick Jerel Moody was arrested on Friday and charged with maiming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,552,623
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,887
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|23
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|857
|Can deputies handle The Big Road? (Sep '08)
|Sat
|Lighthouse
|118
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC