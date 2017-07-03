Police: Man Arrested Following Fight ...

Police: Man Arrested Following Fight at YMCA

A Virginia man who authorities say got into a physical argument with a 73-year-old man has been arrested. The Daily Press of Newport News reports 27-year-old Derick Jerel Moody was arrested on Friday and charged with maiming.

