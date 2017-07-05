Fire displaces 3 in Newport News
Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Chestnut Avenue at 5:38 p.m. Crews arrived on scene two minutes later to find flames showing at the back of the building. Fire crews searched the residence for any one inside and began attacking the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|John
|1,555,261
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Martin garey
|24
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Emily
|859
|2017 Sign Language Classes starting in Hampton
|13 hr
|ASLPRO57
|1
|2017
|13 hr
|ASLPRO57
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Too Funny
|63,904
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Jim Bob Washington
|97
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC