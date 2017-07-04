Downtown Norfolk braces for big crowds for Fourth of July
Downtown Norfolk businesses expected big crowds for the Fourth of July. This is the first Fourth of July since both The Main and Waterside District are open and folks are taking advantage.
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|John
|1,553,920
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Into The Night
|63,900
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|glasspilot
|27
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|14 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|279
|Sign Language Classes
|Tue
|ASLPRO57
|1
|Waterman? (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Generations of Wa...
|64
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|23
