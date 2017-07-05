Accused drunk driver strikes 2 cars and crashes into neighborhood pool in Newport News
Police say Justin Colby Robertson, 19, hit two cars and went through a fence and landed in the Cottage Grove Apartments pool on Tuesday night. Neighbors say it was a quiet Fourth of July evening until authorities arrived to Fairfax Avenue around 10 at night.
