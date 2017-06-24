Volunteers build new training course ...

Volunteers build new training course for Newport News Police K9s

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

People put their carpentry skills to good use today to help rebuild the Newport News Police Department's K9 training ground. The build was organized by the police department and Spike's K9 Fund , which provides support to K9 officers the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Aquarius-WY 1,549,234
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sat Bat 858
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jun 22 Martin garey 14
Moving To Yorktown or nearby area! Jun 20 Bluegrassgrl 1
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Jun 17 Cristina 273
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC