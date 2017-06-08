Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to host military career fair

The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Council will host a military career fair Wednesday, July 12th, 2017. It will be held at the Newport News Marriot at City Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Peninsula Chamber has hosted this event for more than 30 years and averages around 70-80 companies in attendance each year.

