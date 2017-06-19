Video Release--Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Reaches 50 Percent Structural Completion
The lower stern was lifted into place at the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division, where the second Gerald R. Ford -class aircraft carrier is now 50 percent structurally complete. Like Ford , Kennedy is being built using modular construction, a process where smaller sections of the ship are welded together to form larger structural units , equipment is then installed, and the large superlifts are lifted into the dry dock using the company's 1,050-metric ton gantry crane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,547,899
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|46 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,845
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|15 hr
|Martin garey
|14
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Tue
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC