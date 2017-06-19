Video Release--Aircraft Carrier John ...

Video Release--Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Reaches 50 Percent Structural Completion

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: World News Report

The lower stern was lifted into place at the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division, where the second Gerald R. Ford -class aircraft carrier is now 50 percent structurally complete. Like Ford , Kennedy is being built using modular construction, a process where smaller sections of the ship are welded together to form larger structural units , equipment is then installed, and the large superlifts are lifted into the dry dock using the company's 1,050-metric ton gantry crane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min My New Alias RULES 1,547,899
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 46 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,845
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 15 hr Martin garey 14
Moving To Yorktown or nearby area! Tue Bluegrassgrl 1
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 18 Jerry Halliday 857
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Jun 17 Cristina 273
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC