Video Release--Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Reaches 50 Percent Structural Completion

The lower stern was lifted into place at the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division, where the second Gerald R. Ford -class aircraft carrier is now 50 percent structurally complete. Like Ford , Kennedy is being built using modular construction, a process where smaller sections of the ship are welded together to form larger structural units , equipment is then installed, and the large superlifts are lifted into the dry dock using the company's 1,050-metric ton gantry crane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.