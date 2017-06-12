VA: HRT Holding Public Hearings on Hi...

VA: HRT Holding Public Hearings on High Capacity Transit for Peninsula

Hampton Roads Transit is planning to hold three public hearings next week on an effort to develop a high capacity transit system for Hampton and Newport News. HRT says early work on the study found 18 possible high-capacity corridors.

