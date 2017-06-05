U.S. Navy Accepts Delivery Of Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier
The new aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford pulls into Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Thursday. The first-of-class ship - the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years -spent several days conducting builder's sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies.
