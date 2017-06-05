U.S. Navy Accepts Delivery Of Gerald ...

U.S. Navy Accepts Delivery Of Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

The new aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford pulls into Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Thursday. The first-of-class ship - the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years -spent several days conducting builder's sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,540,055
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr obama muslim 63,705
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mon Martin garey 15
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sat JAN 850
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) May 29 Martin garey 11
Don't move to this black infested ghetto, Hampt... May 27 Ayers 1
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC