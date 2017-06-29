Teen arrested for Hampton courthouse bomb threat Read Story Staff
Police say they've arrested a 16-year-old Newport News boy in connection with a bomb threat on Tuesday. Officials were notified of a potential bomb threat shortly after 9 a.m. at the Circuit Courthouse, located in the 200 block of North King Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,551,240
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|17
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC