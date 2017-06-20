Take the kids to the movies for $1 this summer
Entertaining the kids all summer can be expensive, but now taking them to the movies doesn't have to be! There are two kids movie choices, both playing each morning so you don't have to miss a single one! Paragon Theater in Newport News is also getting in on the cheap entertainment! They're offering free movies Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10am. Week 1 Tue.
