Swimming advisory issued for two Newp...

Swimming advisory issued for two Newport News beaches

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Samples that were taken on June 6 at both beaches showed that bacteria levels in the water were higher than the State Water Quality Standards. Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Badjudgement 1,541,173
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 min tina anne 63,712
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 17 hr Martin garey 12
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Jun 5 Martin garey 15
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 3 JAN 850
Don't move to this black infested ghetto, Hampt... May 27 Ayers 1
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC