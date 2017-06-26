Surveillance video shows armed man rob Towne Bank in Newport News
At 2 p.m. Friday, police say a man entered the Towne Bank at 1 Old Oyster Point Road, approached a teller and slid a handwritten note across the counter, demanding money. The suspect then pulled a handgun out from his waistband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
