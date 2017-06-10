SS United States, built in Newport Ne...

SS United States, built in Newport News, gets 3-D laser scan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The SS United States was a technological marvel of its day, a sprinting giant of a ship that rose from the Newport News shipyard in 1952 and earned legions of fans along the way. Those supporters now hope a new generation of technology can tell the ship's story and save it from the scrap heap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,542,320
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr President is NOT ... 63,736
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 9 hr Me-n-yo-mama 852
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Thu Sharlatwn2 53
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jun 7 Martin garey 12
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Jun 5 Martin garey 15
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,664,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC