Richmond rape suspect arrested in Newport News
A fugitive has been arrested in Newport News for a rape that occurred in the City of Richmond in July of 2016. Defrederick Young, Jr., 35, of the 1600 block of North 28th Street, is accused of raping someone known to him.
