Richmond rape suspect arrested in New...

Richmond rape suspect arrested in Newport News

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WTVR Richmond

A fugitive has been arrested in Newport News for a rape that occurred in the City of Richmond in July of 2016. Defrederick Young, Jr., 35, of the 1600 block of North 28th Street, is accused of raping someone known to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Realamerican 1,545,512
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 min Logic Trumps Faith 63,779
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 1 hr Cristina 273
I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08) 3 hr Sandra Woodhouse 96
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) 4 hr Martin garey 6
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 8 hr Me-n-yo-mama 855
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Jun 15 ambermorgan723 54
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC