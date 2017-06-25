Revolutionary War cannon pulled from York River 3D scanned
The four-pound naval cannon was recovered from the river during a salvage expedition by the National Park Service, The Mariners' Museum and Newport News Shipbuilding. The operation was conducted to support the 150th celebration of the Battle of Yorktown.
