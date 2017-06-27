rep testifies Thursday on SBA's 504 loan program
Natasha Merz, vice president of commercial lending for Langley Federal Credit Union , is slated to testify on behalf of NAFCU before a House Small Business subcommittee Thursday on the Small Business Administration's 504/CDC Loan Program. The hearing, by the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access, is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NAFCU.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|obama muslim
|1,549,854
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC