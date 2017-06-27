rep testifies Thursday on SBA's 504 loan program

Natasha Merz, vice president of commercial lending for Langley Federal Credit Union , is slated to testify on behalf of NAFCU before a House Small Business subcommittee Thursday on the Small Business Administration's 504/CDC Loan Program. The hearing, by the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access, is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

