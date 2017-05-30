Police: Newport News man bit off part of boyfriend's ear during argument Read Story Staff
Just before 2 a.m. on June 4, police were dispatched to the home located in the 800 block of 14th Street for a domestic assault call. Police say 34-year-old Lionel Carrington told officers that he was hit in the face by his boyfriend during the argument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|nanoanomaly
|1,539,632
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Really
|63,688
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JAN
|850
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|May 29
|Martin garey
|11
|Don't move to this black infested ghetto, Hampt...
|May 27
|Ayers
|1
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC