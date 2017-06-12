Police: Man pointed gun, threatened t...

Police: Man pointed gun, threatened two women in Newport News Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

According to police, Antoine Harris, 29, from Richmond threatened his sister on June 12 during a dispute they were having over money. The argument at the intersection of Taylor Ave. and 9th Street turned physical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,545,190
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Democrat mom 63,770
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 3 hr Ayers 854
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 4 hr Shut Up 272
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Thu ambermorgan723 54
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jun 11 john fartcastle 13
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC