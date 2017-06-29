Photo Release--Leadership Changes Announced at Newport News Shipbuilding
Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today several leadership changes at the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division. Lucas Hicks has been promoted to vice president of construction for the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy , and Charles Southall has been promoted to vice president of engineering and design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,551,561
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|13 hr
|john fartcastle
|18
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC