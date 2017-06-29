Photo Release--Leadership Changes Ann...

Photo Release--Leadership Changes Announced at Newport News Shipbuilding

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today several leadership changes at the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division. Lucas Hicks has been promoted to vice president of construction for the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy , and Charles Southall has been promoted to vice president of engineering and design.

