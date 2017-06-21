Peninsula United Way takes lead on 'Pathways out of Poverty'
The United Way of the Virginia Peninsula launched a new agenda, and it moves beyond being a fundraiser for nonprofits. "United Way is back," local United Way President and CEO Steven S. Kast said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,547,665
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|38 min
|Into The Night
|63,838
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Tue
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|Jun 17
|Sandra Woodhouse
|96
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC