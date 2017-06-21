Peninsula United Way takes lead on 'P...

Peninsula United Way takes lead on 'Pathways out of Poverty'

17 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The United Way of the Virginia Peninsula launched a new agenda, and it moves beyond being a fundraiser for nonprofits. "United Way is back," local United Way President and CEO Steven S. Kast said.

