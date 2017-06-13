Oyster Point office collecting items ...

Oyster Point office collecting items for Peninsula refugees

1 hr ago

Drucker & Falk at 11824 Fishing Point Drive is collecting essential item donations for recently arrived refugee families on the Peninsula. Donations can be dropped off at Drucker & Falk 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

