Oyster Point office collecting items for Peninsula refugees
Drucker & Falk at 11824 Fishing Point Drive is collecting essential item donations for recently arrived refugee families on the Peninsula. Donations can be dropped off at Drucker & Falk 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ester povington
|1,543,400
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|49 min
|INTERCOURSE ABSENT
|63,756
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Sun
|john fartcastle
|13
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 8
|Sharlatwn2
|53
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC