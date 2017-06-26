Newport News shipyard goes big on con...

Newport News shipyard goes big on construction project

Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Most work at Newport News Shipbuilding tends to be super-sized, and the building boom in the north end of the shipyard is living up to tradition. The Joint Manufacturing Assembly Facility now under construction stands anywhere from eight to 11 stories tall.

