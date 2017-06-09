Newport News Shipbuilding launches future USS Indiana into James River
The U.S. Navy's Virginia-class submarine Indiana was launched into the James River by Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding recently. Indiana was moved out of a construction facility into a floating dry dock using a transfer car system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|nanoanomaly
|1,542,927
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,746
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|john fartcastle
|13
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 8
|Sharlatwn2
|53
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC