Newport News Shipbuilding launches future USS Indiana into James River

Friday Jun 9

The U.S. Navy's Virginia-class submarine Indiana was launched into the James River by Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding recently. Indiana was moved out of a construction facility into a floating dry dock using a transfer car system.

