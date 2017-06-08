Newport News Public Arts Foundation unveils 20th sculpture
The "Hammer Tribute," a sculpture sponsored by the Newport News Public Arts Foundation, is "a tribute for the small, southern, rural upbringing" from artist Jim Benedict. The piece was unveiled in a ceremony Thursday at the corner of Canon and City Center boulevards.
