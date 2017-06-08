Newport News Police: "Sexting" among ...

Newport News Police: "Sexting" among teens, preteens on the rise

Police in Newport News are warning parents to keep an eye on what their kids are sharing from their smartphones. Between 2012 and 2016, the Newport News Police Department says it received 67 reports of Obscene Material/Pornography, many of which involved juveniles in middle and high school.

