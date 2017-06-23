Newport News Police search for bank robbery suspect who fled in a white sedan
Around 2 p.m. police communications got a call about a bank robbery at the Towne Bank on Old Oyster Point Road. Employees said an unknown black male described to be in his 50's with facial hair, wearing a blue shirt with red stripes and faded blue jeans robbed Towne Bank.
