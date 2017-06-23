Newport News offers grant funding for innovative training
A new Newport News incentive program offers qualifying city businesses up to $30,000 in grant funding for creating innovative partnerships with educational institutions for training Peninsula workers. The Economic Development Authority authorized initial funding of $200,000 in May to launch the Partnership for Advancing Certification Training program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|No Surprize
|1,549,445
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 22
|Martin garey
|14
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC