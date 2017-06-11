Newport News mom meets son's double l...

Newport News mom meets son's double lung recipient

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

That's because Hanson's son, 33-year-old Jordan Gill, who died in an ATV accident nearly two years ago, saved Conrad's life. "I had pulmonary fibrosis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Henry 1,543,106
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,750
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 21 hr john fartcastle 13
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Sun Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Jun 8 Sharlatwn2 53
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC