Newport News man utilizes training to save overdose victima s life
A Newport News man was recently in the right place at the right time to save the life of another man who overdosed on heroin while driving. "It felt like God had me in the right place at the right time," Marlon Bacote told 8News affiliate WAVY in a recent interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,545,462
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 min
|Ed Norton
|63,774
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|She wrote
|95
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|855
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Shut Up
|272
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Thu
|ambermorgan723
|54
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 11
|john fartcastle
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC