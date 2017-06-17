Newport News man utilizes training to...

Newport News man utilizes training to save overdose victima s life

A Newport News man was recently in the right place at the right time to save the life of another man who overdosed on heroin while driving. "It felt like God had me in the right place at the right time," Marlon Bacote told 8News affiliate WAVY in a recent interview.

