Newport News man beaten, pistol whipped during Tuesday night home invasion, robbery
Newport News Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred Tuesday night in the 100 block of Satterfield Drive. The victim, a 29-year-old man with visible injuries along the right side and top of his head, told police he was in the living room of his home eating dinner when he heard a knock at the front door.
