Newport News-based Equidata closes

Equidata, which operated the Peninsula Credit Bureau and debt collection services, is down to a handful of employees who are winding down the business, said attorney Robert Roussos, who specializes in business liquidation cases. The company's office building at 724 Thimble Shoals Blvd. has been up for sale and its Busch Corporate Center office at 295 McLaws Circle, Suite 3, in James City was sold in June, Roussos said.

