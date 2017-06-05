Newport News airport brings in adviser for audit response
A state audit report was released regarding the recent use of 4.5 million of tax payers funds to pay off People Express Airlines debt to Townebank at Newport News/Williamsburg Internation Airport. A state audit report was released regarding the recent use of 4.5 million of tax payers funds to pay off People Express Airlines debt to Townebank at Newport News/Williamsburg Internation Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,540,082
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|obama muslim
|63,705
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|15
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JAN
|850
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|May 29
|Martin garey
|11
|Don't move to this black infested ghetto, Hampt...
|May 27
|Ayers
|1
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC