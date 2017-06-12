Newport-News 2 mins ago 9:31 a.m.Motorcyclist dies after being hit by tractor trailer
VSP spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Wesley Daniel Sharpe, 54, of the 400 block of Bellwood Road, Newport News was hurt in a crash on Interstate 64 eastbound, east of the Yorktown and Lee Hall Exit.
