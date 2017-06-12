Newport-News 2 mins ago 9:31 a.m.Moto...

Newport-News 2 mins ago 9:31 a.m.Motorcyclist dies after being hit by tractor trailer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

VSP spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Wesley Daniel Sharpe, 54, of the 400 block of Bellwood Road, Newport News was hurt in a crash on Interstate 64 eastbound, east of the Yorktown and Lee Hall Exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Cheech the Conser... 1,543,666
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 47 min Obese woman 63,758
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Sun john fartcastle 13
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Sun Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Jun 8 Sharlatwn2 53
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC