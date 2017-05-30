Newest Public Art Hammer Tribute in N...

Newest Public Art Hammer Tribute in Newport News

1 hr ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Crew from Hampton Roads Crane & Rigging Co.and others lifted both the Art and the granite block into place for the "Hammer Tribute" the newest public art placed by Newport News Public Art Foundation at the corner of Canon Blvd. and City Center Blvd. this morning

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Newport News, VA

