New initiative fights patient EMS ove...

New initiative fights patient EMS overuse

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

When it comes to calls for EMS in Newport News, the vast majority are real emergencies, but many aren't and EMS Asst. Chief Robert Lee is hoping a new initiative will help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min nanoanomaly 1,539,632
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Really 63,688
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 4 hr Martin garey 15
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sat JAN 850
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) May 29 Martin garey 11
Don't move to this black infested ghetto, Hampt... May 27 Ayers 1
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC