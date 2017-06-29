Merz testifies for NAFCU today on SBA lending, CUs' value to small biz

Natasha Merz, vice president of commercial lending for Langley Federal Credit Union , will testify today on behalf of NAFCU before a House Small Business subcommittee on the Small Business Administration's 504/CDC Loan Program and the value credit unions provide to the nation's small businesses. Today's hearing, by the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access, is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

