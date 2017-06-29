Merz testifies for NAFCU today on SBA lending, CUs' value to small biz
Natasha Merz, vice president of commercial lending for Langley Federal Credit Union , will testify today on behalf of NAFCU before a House Small Business subcommittee on the Small Business Administration's 504/CDC Loan Program and the value credit unions provide to the nation's small businesses. Today's hearing, by the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access, is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NAFCU.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,551,274
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|john fartcastle
|18
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC