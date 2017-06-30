Meat company owner opens stores and p...

Meat company owner opens stores and plans restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Virginia Business

Nick Washington started working for Miller Meats in 1990 as a way to make some extra money. Now, 27 years later, he not only owns the business but also has started a second company, Uncle Nick's Premium Meats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min JCPete 1,551,763
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 1 hr Martin garey 20
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Jun 28 Common Sense 63,861
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 24 Bat 858
Moving To Yorktown or nearby area! Jun 20 Bluegrassgrl 1
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Jun 17 Cristina 273
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC