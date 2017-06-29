Man shows up at gas station in his un...

Man shows up at gas station in his underwear claiming he was drugged, robbed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Kyle Larson found himself leading the Daytona 500 with one lap remaining and a shot to win the biggest race on th NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police say a man showed up at a Newport News gas station in his underwear early Tuesday morning claiming he had been drugged and robbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Sunnier 1,552,275
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 3 hr Martin garey 22
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 4 hr Me-n-yo-mama 857
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Fugsworth 63,871
News Can deputies handle The Big Road? (Sep '08) 11 hr Lighthouse 118
Moving To Yorktown or nearby area! Jun 20 Bluegrassgrl 1
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC