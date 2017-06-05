Man sentenced for heroin overdose death in Newport News Read Story Staff
A Hampton man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for his role in distributing heroin to a person who overdosed and died. Robert Alan Durkee, 58, pled guilty on March 10. According to court documents, in November 2011, Durkee sold heroin that contained fentanyl to co-defendant Julie Rae Rock.
