Man arrested in York car break-ins accused of stealing guns, body armor

Friday Jun 16 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

York County deputies tracked down a man accused of stealing guns and body armor from cars. But, when they went to make the arrest, they found out he's already in jail.

