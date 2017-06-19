Jury finds Newport News man guilty of 1st-degree murder in ex-girlfriend's slaying
After deliberating for only an hour, a Circuit Court jury on Thursday found a 28-year-old Newport News man guilty of first-degree murder for barging into his ex-girlfriend's house while she slept, walking into her bedroom and shooting her twice in the head. After deliberating for only an hour, a Circuit Court jury on Thursday found a 28-year-old Newport News man guilty of first-degree murder for barging into his ex-girlfriend's house while she slept, walking into her bedroom and shooting her twice in the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,549,219
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Into The Night
|63,856
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Bat
|858
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 22
|Martin garey
|14
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC