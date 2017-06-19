Jury finds Newport News man guilty of 1st-degree murder in ex-girlfriend's slaying

After deliberating for only an hour, a Circuit Court jury on Thursday found a 28-year-old Newport News man guilty of first-degree murder for barging into his ex-girlfriend's house while she slept, walking into her bedroom and shooting her twice in the head. After deliberating for only an hour, a Circuit Court jury on Thursday found a 28-year-old Newport News man guilty of first-degree murder for barging into his ex-girlfriend's house while she slept, walking into her bedroom and shooting her twice in the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.