Isle of Wight State of the County 2017

13 hrs ago

Isle of Wight-Smithfield-Windsor-Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the County breakfast June 6, 2017 at the Smithfield Center at 220 N. Church St. Roughly 130 attended the event, inculding U.S. Rep. Robert "Bobby" Scott, D-Newport News, Dennis Treacy, chairman of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and Barry DuVal, president of the chamber. Isle of Wight-Smithfield-Windsor-Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the County breakfast June 6, 2017 at the Smithfield Center at 220 N. Church St. Roughly 130 attended the event, inculding U.S. Rep. Robert "Bobby" Scott, D-Newport News, Dennis Treacy, chairman of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and Barry DuVal, president of the chamber.

